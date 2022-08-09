Famous Maroon Band training for the football season

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s day two of a week long band camp for the Famous Maroon Band.

This year’s band is made up of 386 members. They spent most of the morning on the practice field getting their sets together for the show this fall. Last night’s rain members say put them a little behind.

Their days start at 8-30 in the morning and end around nine every evening.

Associate Director Crag Aarhus says they’re working on about five different shows for fans to enjoy this football season.

“Football is obviously an exciting season here in the SEC so being a part of the game day atmosphere is something we’re looking forward to, but also just having things back to normal. more back to normal than last year,” said Craig Aarhus, associate director.

One of this year’s seniors helped compose some of the music.