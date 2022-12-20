Fans, friends gather in Starkville to pay tribute to Mike Leach

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Fans and friends came through the rain and the gloom to Humphrey Coliseum at Mississippi State University.

It seems Head Coach Mike Leach built a special relationship with many of his players.

And, they wanted to share those stories.

So did many of the people he worked with over the years.

From coaches to assistants, the memorial service honored the life of the colorful man and visionary coach.

Mississippi State University organized today’s public memorial service.

