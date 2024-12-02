Fatal car crash leaves a Gordo man dead in Fayette Co.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A single-vehicle crash in Fayette County kills a Gordo man.

The incident happened at 8:30 p.m., December 1, on Alabama 159 near the 22 mile marker.

Alandis smith was driving a 2004 Toyota Highlander when the vehicle overturned and struck and embankment.

Smith was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s highway patrol division is continuing to investigate the accident.

