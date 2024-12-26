Fatal crash leaves one dead and one injured on Christmas Eve

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One man died and another was injured in a Christmas Eve crash in Noxubee County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said the accident happened at the intersection of Highways 45 Alternate and 388, near Brooksville.

An 18-wheeler driven by Steven Nunn, of Preston, was going south on Highway 45 Alternate.

While a SUV driven by 31-year-old Donald Henley, of Crawford, was going west on Highway 388, when the collision occurred.

Eric Harris was a passenger in Henley’s vehicle. The 38-year-old died at the scene of the crash.

Henley was flown to a Tupelo hospital with serious injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

