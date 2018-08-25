Fatal Crash in Noxubee County

NOXUBEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A one vehicle crash results in a fatality right outside the Macon city limits on Friday night.

The accident took place around 10:45 p.m. on Highway 145.

The driver was 19-year-old Isca Stweart of Macon.

According to Master Sergeant Criss Turnipseed, Stewart was driving a Honda Accord north on the highway when it left the road, overturned and caught fire.

Stewart was then ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash by the Noxubee County Coroner.

Mississippi Highway Patrol continues to investigate the accident.