TISHOMINGO COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)-An early morning wreck leaves one woman dead in Tishomingo County.

The crash happened on Highway 350 around five miles west of Highway 25.

Coroner Mack Wilemon says the victim is 40-year-old April Christine Mook.

He says another motorist came upon the crash at around 2:30 this morning.

According to Wilemon, the pickup truck Mook was driving was heading west before appearing to lose control.

The truck flipped and threw Mook from the vehicle.