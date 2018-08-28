Fatal Gas Station Shooting Suspect Arrested

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (AP) – Police say man accused of fatally shooting two people during a gas station robbery in Mississippi has been arrested.

Philadelphia Police Chief Grant Myers, told our statewide affiliate, WTOK-TV on Monday, 30-year-old Robert Leon Jackson, is accused of holding up the cashier Megan Staats before killing her on Saturday.

Jackson exited the CEFCO gas station, and engaged in a shootout in the parking lot with a customer Jeremy Apperson, who was defending his wife.

Myers says, multiple people pulled out guns and fired shots at Jackson, as he ran away. A third victim was shot and drove himself to the hospital.

Jackson was arrested in a breezeway of a nearby hotel. He faces capital murder charges.