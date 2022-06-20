Fatal hit and run victim in Tupelo identified

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- The victim in a reported fatal hit and run over the weekend has been identified.

Investigators say Bruce Martin Franklin Jr. was riding a bicycle on Briar Ridge road in Tupelo Friday night when an SUV struck him.

Timothy Best, the driver of that SUV allegedly drove away from the scene.

Franklin was taken to NMMC where he died from his injuries,

Best eventually turned himself in at the Lee County Sheriff’s Department.

He is charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving Death.

Best’s bond is set at $100 thousand.

More charges are possible.