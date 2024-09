Fatal Labor Day car crash under investigation in Grenada Co.

GRENADA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Labor Day weekend got off to a deadly start in Grenada County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said around 10 a.m. August 30 a Subaru STX travelling east on Highway 8 ran off the road and hit an embankment.

The driver, 62-year-old Barry Campbell of Grenada died at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

That crash remains under investigation by MHP.

