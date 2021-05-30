A fatal shooting leaves one dead, four people critically injured

An early morning shooting left the community and family members in tears

ALICEVILLE, Ala. (WCBI)- A fatal shooting in Aliceville leaves one person dead and four others critically injured.

An early morning shooting left the community and family members in tears.

Uncertainty and sadness were some emotions that ran through Lessie Clark’s mind as she found out her brother was one of the victims of the early morning shooting in Aliceville.

Clark urged the community to stop the violence. Clark’s brother along with four other victims was wounded on 7th Street Northeast.

Unfortunately, one person died in the hospital from gunshot wounds.

“I wish the young man life wouldn’t have got taken you know I don’t think there’s nothing that can ease my hurt,” said Clark.

Family members were left to mourn their loss and clean up the mess. Bullet holes covered the floor, walls, and windows. Pickens County Sheriff Todd Hall said one suspect is now in custody. 27-year-old Jeremy Colvin turned himself Sunday afternoon.

“We’re very fortunate that people came forward it seems as people have said enough is enough. We’re willing to get involved and help the law enforcement and you know that’s what we rely on because we can’t do it by ourselves,” said Sheriff Hall.

Hall said his deputies will increase patrols in the area over the next few days.

“You know we’ve got a holiday tomorrow so you know a lot of people have some events planned and we hope that people will look at this and when they hear the tragic thing that happened that they’ll think about you know these gatherings and be responsible about their consumption of alcohol,” said Sheriff Hall.

Colvin’s warrants were for one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder.

This investigation is ongoing and more charges may be filed at a later date.

If anyone has any information on this incident contact the Aliceville Police Department or Pickens County Sheriff’s department.