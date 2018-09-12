Father arrested after officers say son brings loaded gun to school

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- An Aberdeen Middle schooler is accused of bringing a loaded gun to school, now his father in jail facing charges.

Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell, says Tony Strong is charged with Possession of a Weapon by a Felon.

Cantrell says the school resource officer at Belle-Shivers Middle School got a tip about the gun.

Deputies responded to the school and say the gun was found and loaded.

They then responded to the child’s home. Cantrell says Strong was indicted in 2017 on another charge and found bullets at the home, leading to his new charge.

The case is still under investigation.