Father found guilty of killing all 5 of his children

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBI)- A father of five is found guilty of killing all 5 of his children and driving their bodies throughout the southeast.

One by one Timothy Jones, Jr. listened as the forewoman in a South Carolina jury called each of his children by name, followed by a guilty verdict.

The murders happened in South Carolina in August of 2014.

Jones, whose parents and brothers lived in Amory, drove for nine days before disposing of his children near Camden, Alabama.

Investigators found blood in his vehicle after he was arrested in south Mississippi.

Jones confessed to the crime.

But his lawyers say he suffers from a serious mental illness.

The jury took just six hours to reach its decision. He will be sentenced later this week.

The Associated Press contributed to the reporting of this story.