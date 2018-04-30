Faulty Fuel Pumps Cause Of Fatal Plane Crash

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WCBI) – Equipment failure is the official cause of an August 2016 plane crash which killed 6 Oxford residents.

The National Transportation Safety Board’s final report shows both fuel pumps on the private plane failed shortly before the it went down in Northport , Alabama.

Oxford Dentist Dr. Jason Farese was flying the plane when it lost the first fuel pump 15 minutes before the crash.

Farese was told to try and land at Tuscaloosa Regional airport.

The second fuel pump failed when the plane was 13 miles from the airport.

The plane then lost all power and continued to glide before it crashed just 1600 feet from the runway.

An inspection of both fuel pumps showed corrosion caused them to stop working.

Farese and his wife Dr. Lea Farese, Dr, Michael Perry and his wife Kim along with Dr. Austin Poole and his wife Angie all died in the crash.

The 3 couples were returning to Oxford from a dental convention in Orlando, Florida.

You can view the final report here:

NTSB FINAL REPORT