Favorable Mississippi weather helps kick off harvest

Erick Larson with MSU's extension service says they are well ahead of schedule with harvest and they are about 84% finished.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The favorable weather that kicked off planting season for Mississippi corn producers stayed in play throughout the growing season and is helping growers wrap up the harvest.

Erick Larson with MSU’s extension service says they are ahead of schedule with harvest, and they are about 84% finished.

Mississippi producers planted 790,000 acres of corn, more than the 700,000 acres forecast just before farmers began planting in March.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Statistics Service estimates 770,000 of those acres will be harvested for grain.

December corn futures prices averaged $4.85 per bushel.

The average farm price will be $4.90 a bushel, which is down $1.65 from last year according to USDA projections.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter