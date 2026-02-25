FBI serving search warrants at Los Angeles school district headquarters and superintendent’s home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Associated Press reports that the FBI is serving search warrants at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s headquarters and the superintendent’s home.

Federal officials in Los Angeles were serving the search warrants on Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, according to a person familiar with the investigation who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the probe. The nature of the investigation and what allegations were being examined was not immediately clear.

The district and the superintendent’s office did not immediately respond to emails and a voicemail requesting comment from The Associated Press.

Alberto Carvalho has been superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district since February 2022. The sprawling district covers more than two dozen cities and has more than 500,000 students.

