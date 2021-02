COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are still scars from a deadly Columbus tornado.

It happened two years ago on February 23rd.

One young woman was killed. And more than 400 people were impacted. dozens of homes and businesses damaged or destroyed by the EF3 tornado.

More than 100 people applied for assistance through the Community Recovery of Lowndes County organization.

CRLC provided families with food, shelter, and continues to partner with other groups to make rebuild and make home repairs.