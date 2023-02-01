February begins chilly with more rain on the way

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cool weather with additional rain chances start the month. Friday brings back the sunshine!

WEDNESDAY: Drizzle and/or freezing drizzle will highlight the morning as temperatures hover in the upper 20s to lower/middle 30s. Slippery travel remains possible in Alcorn, Tippah, Panola, and Lafayette counties. Temperatures will get above freezing everywhere today and into the 40s SE of the Natchez Trace as rain takes a break toward midday and the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Rain makes a quick return after sunset, spreading across most of northern MS into the overnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s but should stay above freezing for most of the region.

THURSDAY: Widespread and locally heavy rain is still expected much of the day. An additional 1-2″ of rain is expected. The heavy rain will back off Thursday night, but spotty showers could stick around overnight.

FRIDAY: A sight for sore eyes – sunshine! Clouds will quickly clear Friday morning, leaving a sunny but chilly afternoon with highs in the 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday morning starts cold in the 20s, but sunshine lasts all weekend! Highs will reach the mid 50s Saturday and into the lower and middle 60s Sunday.