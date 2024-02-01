February starts off sunny & warm

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay above average into the weekend, with rain returning by Sunday.

THURSDAY: With plenty of sunshine and high clouds, highs will top out in the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Expect a few clouds with lows dropping into the 30s, but staying above freezing with patchy frost.

FRIDAY: Another really nice, warm day! We’ll head for the upper 60s, though it’s possible a few spots touch 70° like earlier in the week.

WEEKEND: Most of Saturday still looks pleasant with sun early, but clouds will fill in by afternoon as highs stay in the upper 60s. Rain moves in late Saturday night and stays steady into Sunday. Highs on Sunday will be knocked back down into the 50s thanks to persistent rain & cloud coverage. 1-2″ of rain remain possible.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds and a few showers stick around into Monday, but the weather should dry out toward mid-week w/seasonal temps.