Federal government files to appoint third-party manager of Jackson’s water

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The City of Jackson may be temporarily out of the water business.

The Federal government filed a proposal today to appoint a third-party manager for the Capital City’s troubled water system.

The Justice Department said the arrangement is meant to be a temporary measure to allow time for Jackson, the Mississippi State Department of Health, and the Federal government to negotiate a consent decree that will allow for the long-term sustainability of the water system and full compliance with the Safe Drinking Water Act and other laws.

