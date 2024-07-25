$253,094 Match 5 Jackpot Hit in Lucedale

$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Wednesday was a winning night for two Mississippi Lottery players who won big prizes worth a total of more than $353,000. One Mississippi Match 5 player hit the jackpot worth $253,094.41, while a Powerball® player won $100,000.

The Match 5 player matched all five numbers and purchased the winning ticket from LL Quick Mart on U.S. Highway 63 South in Lucedale. Mississippi Match 5 was last hit for the July 2 drawing for $154,672. The prize has yet to be claimed and was purchased from the U.S. Highway 98 Bypass in Columbia.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing has reset to an estimated $50,000.

After matching four out of five numbers, plus the Powerball and the Power Play multiplier option of two, the Powerball player is walking away with $100,000, which is double their initial win. The winning ticket was purchased from Marathon Fast Stop on West Main Street in Tupelo.

Players of draw-style games have 180 days from the draw date to claim valid prizes.

Jackpot Update

The jackpot for Friday’s Mega Millions® is an estimated $306 million with an estimated cash value of $143.8 million. Saturday’s jackpots include Powerball at an estimated $131 million with an estimated cash value of $62.8 million and Lotto America® at an estimated $5.85 million with an estimated cash value of $2.8 million.

