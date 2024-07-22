Tupelo businessman appointed to MDWFP Commission

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A Tupelo businessman was appointed to the Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks.

Colin Maloney is representing the 1st Congressional District on the commission.

He is the founder and CEO of Century Construction Group.

Maloney was also one of the founding board members of the Mississippi Outdoor Stewardship Trust Fund.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks also describes him as an avid hunter and outdoor adventure seeker.

State Senators must confirm the appointment.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X