Federal government takes over lawsuit filed by so-called whistleblower

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WCBI) – The federal government stepped in to take over a lawsuit filed by a so-called whistleblower against a clinic in New Albany.

The original whistleblower case accused Mitias Orthopedics of submitting false claims for name-brand knee injectable devices.

The lawsuit claimed the clinic was receiving payment for those devices, but using a cheaper product with patients.

Under the False Claims Act, if a defendant is found liable, the United States may recover three times the amount of its losses plus penalties and costs. And the whistleblower is entitled to part of that.

The suit is now being handled by the U.S. Attorney Office for the Northern District of Mississippi.