Federal judge for southern Mississippi dies of cancer

The court system says U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo of Gulfport died Sunday from complications of pancreatic cancer.

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) — A federal judge in southern Mississippi has died. The court system says U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo of Gulfport died Sunday from complications of pancreatic cancer. His age wasn’t immediately available. Gargiulo was an assistant state prosecutor and state court judge before being appointed to the federal bench in August 2014. He earned his law degree from the University of Mississippi. He retired as a colonel in the Mississippi Air National Guard. Gargiulo is survived by three children and four siblings.