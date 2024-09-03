Federal money heads to Webster County to build new jail

WEBSTER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A lot has changed since 1964, when the Webster County jail was built, including jail standards.

“Standards for jails were different then, and this jail has not been taken care of, and to have a jail that serves the people and be what we need, you would have to tear this thing down and start over,” said David Gore, Webster County Sheriff.

The new jail will be located right behind the Webster County Courthouse.

It will be a brick building and have an updated kitchen facility.

Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the location was the perfect fit for the detention center.

“We had land there, and it is in a good spot. Some of the things that we need are already there. Things such as electricity, water, sewage, and stuff like that,” said Gore.

Belinda Stewart is the architect designing the new jail.

She said this will house more than just inmates.

“This building is going to be hardened to be basically a shelter so that the people who are housed there will be in a secure area in a storm situation. Also, people who occupy the building, like community folks can be brought in the building as like a storm shelter,” said Stewart.

Webster County has been working on building the new jail since November 2019, and it’s expected to be completed in 2026.

