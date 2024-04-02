‘Feeding the Economy’ reports growth in Mississippi agriculture

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Nationwide, agriculture is a growth sector in the economy.

That’s especially true in Mississippi.

The 2024 edition of “Feeding the Economy” reports that America’s food and agriculture sector grew by more than a trillion dollars since the 2023 report.

That report shows that the economic impact of Food and Agriculture in Mississippi is worth $80.5 billion, and accounts for more than 400,000 jobs in the state, including nearly 218,000 direct jobs.

The industry paid more than $18 billion in total wages and exported more than a billion dollars in goods through Mississippi ports.

The “Feeding the Economy” study tracks the food industry, including any business involved in food agriculture, food manufacturing, food wholesale, and food retail.

To see the full report, you can go to feedingtheeconomy.com

