Felony fleeing and drug charges for Okolona man
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An Okolona man faces drug charges after leading Tupelo police on a chase.
On December 28th, officers approached a driver who was blocking the parking lot of a business on McCullough Boulevard.
The officers reportedly noticed drugs in the vehicle.
The driver, Jordan Hill of Okolona, took off, leading police on a chase.
Police were able to catch up with Hill.
When they stopped him, he reportedly had a felony amount of narcotics.
There were also two outstanding warrants for Hill’s arrest.
Hill now faces charges of Felony Fleeing and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
He is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.