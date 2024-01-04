Felony fleeing and drug charges for Okolona man

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An Okolona man faces drug charges after leading Tupelo police on a chase.

On December 28th, officers approached a driver who was blocking the parking lot of a business on McCullough Boulevard.

The officers reportedly noticed drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, Jordan Hill of Okolona, took off, leading police on a chase.

Police were able to catch up with Hill.

When they stopped him, he reportedly had a felony amount of narcotics.

There were also two outstanding warrants for Hill’s arrest.

Hill now faces charges of Felony Fleeing and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

He is being held without bond in the Lee County Jail.