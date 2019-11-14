FEMA assistance numbers starting to come in

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – When the Columbus Disaster Recovery Center opened, it was the answer many people were waiting for.

Now numbers are starting to come in on how much assistance has been given. 2019 started off with a bang. Winter floods and a February tornado left behind damage and had residents wondering where to go for help.

- Advertisement -

Now FEMA is recognizing one of the cities that made a difference.

“We came to the city of Columbus to present a token of appreciation to Mayor Smith, for all of his efforts that assisted the state and federal agency set up a disaster recovery center here in Columbus for the disaster survivors we are sorely needed it,” said Todd DeMuth.

That Disaster Recovery Center helped FEMA connect with those hit hardest by the storms.

Between September 27 and October 31, the Columbus center had over 500 visits. Across the state, over 1,000 people registered for assistance.

Out of that, 279 were approved for a total of over $1 million in aid.

MEMA State Coordinating Officer Todd DeMuth said the city’s cooperation helped make recovery possible.

“Sometimes if we don’t have the cooperation of the municipality or the county. We have to pay with taxpayer dollars rent if you will for these locations, and Mayor Smith was kind enough to forgo that and just give us space so we… I can’t; I can’t tell you you know for as a taxpayer. What that means to the citizens of Mississippi, so just have it he didn’t have to do that, but he did,” said DeMuth.

Now those numbers could continue to increase as more people apply, and more aid is given.

The Disaster Recovery Center may have closed, but you still have time to apply for assistance.

That deadline is Tuesday the 19.