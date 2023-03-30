FEMA opens mobile application centers in 4 tornado damaged counties

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Federal assistance is becoming more accessible to tornado victims in Mississippi.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency Mobile Application Centers are now open in four counties including Monroe County.

The mobile center in Monroe County can be found at the Old Armory National Guard building on 101 South 9th Street in Amory.

FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are also going door to door to assist residents with FEMA applications.

However, it is strongly advised that you do not share any personal information with anyone unless they are wearing official FEMA attire and have a federal photo identification badge.

Monroe County residents can also register for assistance at disasterassistance.gov.

