FEMA provides temporary housing for people displaced by tornado

While most found temporary shelter, there has been a need for a long-term solution.

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The tornado that swept through Amory and other parts of Monroe County displaced many residents.

That solution is now moving from planning to building.

Monroe County is taking another step toward recovery.

After five months, temporary housing is going up for displaced residents and Emergency Management Director Donna Sanderson says more help is on the way from FEMA, “When I talked to them last week, they said we should start getting like 50-55 in, and we should have them all in within the next couple of months,” Sanders said.

Six temporary homes were placed on Timberline Drive in Aberdeen. Sanderson says there will be more in various locations. “There’s going to be a couple more going to the city of Aberdeen, a couple is going to Smithville, and the rest are going to private property to give them room on their private property to stay there while they’re building back their home.”

Kendall Davidson’s family has owned Timberline Estates since the ’80s. He has watched the process unfold for months now. The houses are furnished and have all the necessary appliances and safety features.

“They got an emergency system it’s got a 250-gallon water tank, said Davidson. “If a fire or anything breaks out, it will dump 250 gallons within 3 minutes. We got two 75-foot trailers that would house 5-6 people; the others are 65 feet, and they’re 2 bedrooms, two baths,” Davidson said.

When FEMA reached out to Davidson about using lots on the property, he was excited to help and said it is a privilege to be able to help people in need.

“We wanted to help and do our part for Monroe County. Hopefully, they can get out of motels and stay here for up to 18 months. hopefully, they’ll enjoy themselves here and it’ll be peaceful,” Davidson said.

Sanderson says this helps people move on to the next phase in recovery, “Now they can start collecting stuff they lost that we take for granted every day. Lamps, sheets, pots pans. Until now, they haven’t had a place to start collecting stuff. At least now, they’ll have a place they can take it home,” Sanderson said.

Sanderson says right now they are unsure of when everything will be finalized for people to stay here, but these houses going up brings Monroe County and its citizens one step closer to recovery.

