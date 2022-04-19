Female owned business makes a big splash with custom products

Little Birdie Pillows providing opportunities for local women

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WCBI) – A female-owned business in Calhoun County is making its mark across the United States, one custom pillow at a time.

Inside the building, right off of Highway 8 in Calhoun City, workers are making pillows that will find their way to stores across the country.

“We are in all fifty states,” said Susan Hardin, who started making custom pillows in 2015, when her daughters needed gifts for their friends in their sorority at MSU. That’s how Little Birdie Pillows began. Susan and her husband, Tony, took their pillows to trade shows, and the orders began to mount.

“We started with one store in Starkville, and a little vendor booth in Oxford. From there we went to Mississippi Market and picked up several stores, after we went to Atlanta we were seen by some larger stores and picked those up,” Hardin said.

Since then, Little Birdie has gone from three employees to thirty-three, most of them, are women.

“With us being a women-owned company, we try and cater to their needs, as far as a daycare, family needs, things like that. We have been very blessed with the growth of our company,” she said.

The building has a history with Susan and her family. Back in the day; her granddad ran a manufacturing company in the same space. It was known as the Calhoun Garment Company.

“That’s an important part of the story, kind of a connection from my grandfather, to my father, to myself, my father worked here before he started his own business, it’s a three, and with my children, a four-generation connection,” Hardin said.

Susan says no matter how big Little Birdie Pillows gets, the company will never forget its humble beginnings and the true source of its success.

“It’s all from God, He gets all the glory, one hundred percent, we don’t make a decision in this company without praying about it, we know we would have never gotten to where we are now without God’s Hand in it,” she said.

Hardin says customers also want products that are made in America. For more information on Little Birdie pillows, go to littlebirdiehome.com