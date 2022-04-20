Few showers possible tonight then warm and dry this week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Clouds remained in place today, but we were able to warm into the low-to-mid 70s this afternoon and we’ll continue that warming trend through the end of the week.

TONIGHT: A few scattered showers overnight, but rain will mostly be on the lighter side. Otherwise, breezy and overcast. South wind 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Chance of rain: 40%.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy early, then becoming partly cloudy during the late afternoon. Warmer with highs in the low-80s. Winds 5-10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably with lows in the mid-50s. Calm wind.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll continue a warming trend through the weekend, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s this weekend. Our next chance of widespread rain arrives Monday with an approaching cold front from the west. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely, though severe weather does not appear to be a widespread issue.