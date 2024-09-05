Final arrangements made for NAACP president Christopher Taylor

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – As tributes continue to pour in for former Oktibbeha County NAACP president and community leader, final arrangements for Christopher Taylor have been set.

Public visitation will be September 6 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at West Memorial Funeral Home in Starkville.

A celebration of life service will be held September 7 at 2 p.m. at Griffin Chapel United Methodist Church. He will be laid to rest at New Light Cemetery.

The retired Army Command Sergeant Major passed away over the weekend at the age of 69.

