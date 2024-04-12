Finally, the sun returns

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – After a soggy, dreary stretch of weather, the sun is back and here to stay for the next several days!

TODAY: The sun will finally make its grand return after a rather stormy and rainy week, thanks to a high-pressure system coming in from the west, helping us with a clear sky and warmer air w/temps in the lower 70s today. It will be another breezy day, with northwest wind gust topping off at 25 mph.

TONIGHT: By the overnight hours, wind gust will start to taper off, and will be another chilly night as we head into the weekend with a clear sky and temps in the 40s.

THE WEEKEND: All sunshine and rainbows for your weekend forecast with highs increasing each day. Saturday’s high will reach 79 with a mostly sunny sky but cooling off in the nighttime hours with lows in the lower 50s. Sunday’s high temperatures are going to reach the lower 80s with lots of sunshine! Perfect spring weather to sit out by the pool!

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will stick with us as we start the workweek, staying in the lower 80ss with a partly cloudy sky. By midweek, rain chances come back into the forecast.

-Laine Pugh