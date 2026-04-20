Fire at Chanticleer Apartments displaces many families

COLUMBUS, Miss., (WCBI) – More than 40 families are displaced after a Friday night fire at Chanticleer Apartments in Columbus.

Saturday, the American Red Cross was at the Sim Scott Park Community Center to assist the families.

Others were at Chanticleer working to salvage what they could.

“Last night around about 11 o’clock we heard some commotion outside. We thought someone was out there into it or having an argument or whatever. And as we proceeded to go outside, we hear people screaming “Apartments on fire! Apartments on fire!” Oliver Latham, a resident of Chanticleer Apartments told WCBI on Saturday.

Latham was in his home in 3B when he heard the commotion. Lowndes County Emergency Management Director Cindy Lawrence says the call came through around 11 p.m.

“There were two apartments on fire on Park Circle at the apartments and of course they dispatched the fire, EMS and Law Enforcement at the facility and of course we have about 43 residents with either damaged apartments or destroyed apartments,” Lawrence said.

Saturday, the American Red Cross worked to help those displaced find temporary shelter. At Chanticleer, the Fire Marshal was still assessing the damage while residents worked to salvage what they could. Latham says when they realized what was happening, he wanted to ensure his neighbors were safe.

“My first instinct, I know its kids in the building, kids are in the area. The building that was on fire had kids in it. So, my first instinct was to go and get those kids. Get them out, get them to safety and then bring everybody in to make sure that everyone is okay. Even when I was so scared to go up them stairs but I had to tell myself God didn’t give me the spirit of fear so I had to go up there and I had to do what I had to do to save them kids,” Latham said.

What’s next for Latham, he’s not sure. But, he knows what comes from this is greater than what his current circumstances may appear to be.

“Its a minor set back for a major comeback. I mean, a lot of families was impacted. A lot of people were affected by the fire. I mean we just gotta do what we gotta do, we gotta keep going. Can’t let this stop us.”

Lawrence stresses the importance of renter’s insurance. She said with renter’s insurance, its helps to give peace of mind and afford a way to start over.

Columbus Fire and Rescue has not released a cause for the fire. It is still under investigation.

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