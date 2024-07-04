Fire chief explains dangers of mishandling fireworks

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – It is a holiday tradition for many families to pop fireworks on the Fourth of July.

Using fireworks can be fun, but they can also be very dangerous.

Mishandling fireworks can lead to you or someone else getting seriously burned or injured.

West Point fire chief Ken Wilbourne said taking precautions while using fireworks could save you a trip to the hospital.

“Try to look at the area that you are shooting them in, make sure it is fairly cut and clean where it will not catch anything on fire. Have some water available to put any spot fires out. Do not handle them in any form or fashion because you do not want any hand or eye injuries. Do not shoot them at each other,” said Wilbourne.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated about 10,200 people for firework-related injuries.

