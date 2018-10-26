Fire crews battle car fire in Lowndes County

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WCBI)- It was a close call for a Lowndes County man Friday afternoon after his car goes up in flames.

Fire investigators say the man says he was trying to start his car at his home on Cynthia Lane in New Hope.

When the car wouldn’t crank, he went inside to get jumper-cables.

When he came back out, flames were shooting up from the vehicle.

Fire crews were able to put out the blaze and keep it from spreading to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.