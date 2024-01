Fire damages apartment unit in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters in Starkville battled an apartment fire that caused some damage.

A blaze erupted at Chandler Park Apartments on Reed Road.

The was sparked by a stove unit according to investigators but it was contained within the kitchen of an apartment unit.

Some other units received only minor damage.

No injuries were reported and a pet was rescued.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

