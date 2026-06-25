Fire Department to test its fire hydrants in Louisville

LOUISVILLE (WCBI) – The City of Louisville and the Louisville Fire Department are giving residents a heads-up.

The Fire Department is testing its fire hydrants today.

Some residents may experience cloudy water temporarily. If you do, run your faucets for a few minutes, until it clears up.

The fire Department is also asking drivers to be extra attentive and watch out for their personnel, since they may be working in areas near or in the streets.

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