Fire departments respond to a structure fire in Maben

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – Fire departments responded to a structure fire in Maben early Saturday, Dec, 28 around midnight.

Maben and Adaton Fire Departments were dispatched to 165 5th Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews extinguished the fire.

Right now, the cause is undetermined and no injuries were reported.

