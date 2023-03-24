Fire destroys building in Oktibbeha County, no injuries reported

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – This is all that’s left of a building in Oktibbeha County.

Volunteer firefighters responded to the fire on Self Creek Road at about 5:20 Thursday afternoon.

When they got there, they found smoke and flames.

It took volunteers from the fire departments in Sturgis, Maben Central, and Adaton to put out the fire.

There were no injuries. And there is no new information on the cause of the fire.

