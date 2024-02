COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus home went up in flames early Friday morning.

The blaze was reported at about 4:45 a.m. in the 1300 block of 10th Avenue North.

Columbus Fire and Rescue Chief Duane Hughes said the owner was not home at the time.

The house was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived.

Hughes told WCBI it took over an hour to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remained under investigation.

