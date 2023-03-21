Fire engulfs front of vehicle parked outside Autozone in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Just after 11:30 a.m., fire crews were called to Auto-zone on Highway 12 for an SUV that caught fire.

Flames engulfed the front of the SUV for five minutes before fire crews were able to put it out.

A fire investigator told WCBI that it appeared that the fire started under the hood but is still under investigation to determine exactly how it started.

No injuries were reported.

