Fire heavily damages home in Lowndes County Wednesday morning

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Lowndes County home was heavily damaged by fire Wednesday morning.

The blaze started at a home on Military Road, near Columbus Christian Academy, at about 7:30 a.m.

When District One and Two volunteer firefighters arrived there was heavy smoke and fire.

Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said an elderly woman was able to escape the flames and was not injured.

It’s believed a fire alarm and someone passing by were able to wake the woman and help her outside.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

