Fire investigation leads to two arrests in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Prentiss County fire investigation results in two arrests and cracks a burglary case.

On Monday, the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Department responded to a fire on County Road 8301.

A deputy and constable arrived on the scene and saw a trailer and shed were on fire.

Brody Ratliff was taken into custody at the scene of the fire.

During the fire investigation, Sheriff Randy Tolar says Investigators learned that several items that had been reported stolen in the county were at a home in Corinth.

A search of that home reportedly uncovered a John Deere Gator reported stolen from Prentiss County and several other items that were reportedly taken during a burglary of a business in Booneville were recovered.

Alex Lamar Ratliff of Booneville was arrested and charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building and Grand Larceny.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Brody Ratliff of Booneville was charged with Burglary of a Commercial Building, Grand Larceny, and Arson.

His bond was set at $60,000.

