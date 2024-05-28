Fire marshal investigates fatal home explosion in Yalobusha Co.

YALOBUSHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Two people died after a reported home explosion in Yalobusha County.

Coroner Ronnie Stark told WCBI the incident happened Monday evening on County Road 272, near Oakland.

The state fire marshal is investigating the cause of the explosion and fire.

Stark says the victims were taken to the state medical examiner’s office for a positive identification.

Our Allie Martin will be in Yalobusha County today and we will have more on this story tonight on WCBI News.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X