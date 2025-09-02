Fire station construction on-track in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Emergency response in the Caledonia and Steens area of Lowndes County will soon be back up to its former level.

Work on the District One Volunteer Fire Station at Cal-Steens Road and Highway 12 is running on-time and on-budget.

The new firehouse is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

The original building was destroyed by a tornado in November of 2022.

Earlier this year, Supervisors approved final plans which included more property and expanding from a 2 bay to 3 bay building.

District One Supervisor Matt Furnari says it made sense to build back better.

“We wanted to give ourselves some flexibility to be able to grow in the future, because this is a growing area, and we want to make sure the residents of Lowndes County were provided for as far as fire protection goes.”

The price tag for the new building came in at $548,000. Supervisors used insurance money and millage set aside for fire equipment to cover the costs.