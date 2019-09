LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteer firefighters across Lowndes County battled a fire at a business late Thursday afternoon.

The blaze happened outside of Appliance Plus on Highway 182 West.

- Advertisement -

A scrap metal pile caught fire and quickly spread.

Firemen from Districts 2, 4, and 5 were all on scene.

There were no injuries.

The fire is under control.

Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin said the cause of the fire is under investigation.