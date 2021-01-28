Firefighters called to the scene of hotel fire at Columbus Inn and Suites

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Firefighters with the Columbus Fire Department responded to a hotel fire a little after noon on Thursday.

When they arrived, they found one room on fire at the Columbus Inn and Suites on Highway 45.

- Advertisement -

No one was in the room at the time. And investigators say they aren’t sure how the fire started.

“When we got the call it was a call of fire showing from a hotel. So when we came in we knew we had to act urgently and get here,” said James Martin, Columbus Fire Department. “So once we got here we had fire showing on the front side in the bottom hotel room so once we got in we pulled the line off as fast as we could and made sure, we got to it quick because it can spread fast so we wanted to make sure we could knock it out.”

No injuries were reported.