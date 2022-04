Firefighters investigating house fire in Columbus

COLUMBUS,Miss. (WCBI)- Firefighters are investigating a house fire in Columbus.

Battalion Chief Todd Graham says the homeowners weren’t home when the blaze started.

It happened around 1 p.m. on 93 Jasmine Street.

When firefighters got to the home, the back side of the structure was already involved.

No injures are reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.