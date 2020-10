Store manager Joel Walls says employees and customers evacuated the store quickly.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Firefighters respond to a fire in the Columbus Lowe’s Sunday morning.

It happened around 9:30 a.m.

Store manager Joel Walls says employees and customers evacuated the store quickly.

Columbus Police Department and Columbus Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene.

Although the building did not receive any damage, some inventory did suffer smoke and water damage.

No injuries are being reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.